PM Lee, Cabinet ministers to deliver series of national broadcasts on Singapore's post-COVID-19 future

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, along with several Cabinet ministers, will deliver a series of national broadcasts from Jun 7 to Jun 20.

In a press release on Saturday (Jun 6), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the national broadcasts will see the ministers explain "what a post-COVID-19 future looks like for Singapore, and lay out plans to see the country through the storm and emerge stronger".



The broadcasts will be delivered by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.



The ministers will talk about:

What Singaporeans must do to live with COVID-19 for the long haul to go about their daily lives safely

How Singaporeans can maintain relevance on the world stage as the geopolitical situation changes

How to keep Singapore's economy competitive so that businesses can prosper and create good jobs for Singaporeans

How to create promising opportunities for all Singaporeans to succeed, and care for the more vulnerable

How Singaporeans can work together to emerge stronger from this crisis.

Mr Lee will launch the series on Jun 7, with the rest of the ministers speaking according to this schedule.

All speeches will be broadcast at the following times on these TV channels on the

respective dates.

The speeches will also be available on the Gov.sg website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter.



Mr Lee’s and Mr Heng’s speeches will be published on their respective Facebook pages, as well as on the PMO YouTube channel.



The Singapore Government has passed four Budget packages of COVID-19 relief measures so far this year, bringing the total expenditure of such measures to S$93 billion.

More than S$72 billion, or close to 80 per cent of the S$93 billion for COVID-19 support measures, is committed to helping workers stay in their jobs, supporting businesses and their employees, “which in turn support social resilience”, said Mr Heng on Friday.



Singapore emerged from a “circuit breaker” period and entered its first phase of reopening on Tuesday, with certain businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks resuming operations.

Phase 2 could start before the end of June if the number of COVID-19 transmissions in the community remains low and stable, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong on May 28.

