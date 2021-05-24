'Some flexibility' for autonomous universities to admit more students amid COVID-19: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Singapore's autonomous universities will be given "some flexibility" to admit more students this year in view of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday (May 24).



In a Facebook post, Mr Chan said he understands "the challenges that our students who wish to study in foreign universities are facing", with COVID-19 disrupting some of their plans.

"As in 2020, we will similarly give our local autonomous universities some flexibility to admit more students this year," he added.

The autonomous universities comprise Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, Singapore Institute of Technology, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Social Sciences, and Singapore University of Technology and Design.

The six universities "will continue to uphold admission standards, and ensure a high quality of education", said the minister.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) "will continue to monitor the global COVID-19 situation" and work closely with the autonomous universities "to support our students", he added.

Applications for admission to the schools closed in March this year, followed by the option to appeal the outcome.

Last year, the application window was extended by two months from March to mid-May to accommodate fresh school-leavers who had planned to study overseas.

More enrolment places - around 2,000 offers - were also set aside in the academic year starting in 2020, according to MOE.

CNA has asked MOE and the autonomous universities for more information on the ongoing admission process.