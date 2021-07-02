3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Jul 2), including one with no links to previous cases.

This is the first unlinked local infection in five days.

The two cases that were linked were detected through surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

There were also seven imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated. Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three tested positive for the virus during their isolation period.



No new infections were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.











At least four more private healthcare institutions have submitted applications to import COVID-19 vaccines under the Special Access Route (SAR).

The four institutions are not part of the 24 that had earlier been selected to administer the Government’s stock of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

The SAR scheme allows the private healthcare sector to bring in unregistered COVID-19 vaccines, as long as they have been approved by the World Health Organization.

It provides access to alternative vaccines for those who cannot or choose not to take the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines - the two currently authorised for use in Singapore.

HSA said it was unable to provide information on who had applied, and which vaccines they intended to bring in due to confidentiality reasons.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,599 cases.

