4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Singapore, all linked to previous cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Jul 3), all links to previous cases.



There were also three imported cases who have been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

One of the imported cases was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other two tested positive during stay-home notice or isolation.

No new infections were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest daily case count since Jun 9.

Further details will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.

On Friday, MOH announced that seven more private clinics have been selected to administer the Government’s existing stock of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines.



This brings the total number of healthcare institutions allowed to offer the vaccine under the Special Access Route to 31.



However, the ministry added that the seven clinics will not be able to take new appointments from people wanting the Sinovac vaccine and will instead help in “clearing the appointment lists” from the initial 24 clinics.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,606 cases and 36 deaths from COVID-19.

