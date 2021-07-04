1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection in Singapore; 10 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection as of noon on Sunday (Jul 4). The case is unlinked.



This is the lowest figure for locally transmitted infections since May 5, when 1 community case was reported.

There were also 10 imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

Nine were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

No new infections were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.











Singapore moved into the first stage of Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) on Jun 14 after a fall in the number of COVID-19 community cases. More restrictions were eased in the second stage of the phase on Jun 21, however, work-from-home remains the default arrangement.

The Government has said it may further relax measures in mid-July.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver a ministerial statement during the next sitting of Parliament on Monday to outline the Government's support measures amid the heightened COVID-19 restrictions.

The ministerial statement will be delivered at 3pm.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,617 cases and 36 deaths from COVID-19.

