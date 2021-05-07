FairPrice Xtra at AMK Hub, eatery at Fortune Centre among places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: A FairPrice Xtra store at AMK Hub and an eatery at Fortune Centre were on Friday (May 7) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Other eateries, including Zi Zai Vegetarian at 150 Bishan Street 11 and Al-Bismi Restaurant at 41 Dickson Road, were added to the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The full list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection,” the ministry added.

Singapore reported four community cases - three unlinked and one linked to a cluster - among 25 new COVID-19 infections on Friday. The remaining 21 cases were imported.

