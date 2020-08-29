Several Orchard Road malls among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: The Ngee Ann City, Paragon and The Heeren were among malls in Orchard Road that were added on Saturday (Aug 29) to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Two shops in Ngee Ann City - Papilla Haircare and Best Denki - are on the list, while the outlets named in Paragon are MUJI, Toys “R” Us and iStudio.

Other places include a Beauty in The Pot restaurant outlet at Westgate mall and Swensen's at Bugis Junction.



Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre is listed three times.

The new locations are as follows:

MOH said that people who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by the ministry.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the ministry added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

MOH said there is no need for people to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including one in the community and three imported cases.



"All new cases today are asymptomatic, and were detected from our proactive screening and surveillance," said MOH.



The sole community case on Saturday is a 29-year-old Bangladeshi man whose infection is currently unlinked.

His case was detected as a result of MOH's bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories, said MOH.

A three-year-old Singaporean girl was among the new imported cases. She had returned to Singapore from India on Aug 16.

The remaining 47 cases are migrant workers living in dormitories.

Singapore's tally of cases stands at 56,717, with 27 deaths.

