F&B outlets in Changi Airport Terminal 3, Junction Nine among locations visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Food and beverage outlets at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 and Junction Nine shopping mall have been added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Dec 1).



The Heavenly Wang cafe at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was visited twice, on Nov 19 and 20, while the Kopitiam food court at the same terminal was visited four times, on Nov 22, Nov 24, Nov 25 and Nov 26.

Wak Min foodcourt at Junction Nine shopping mall was visited on Nov 22.

The full list of locations is as follows:



As a precautionary measure, anyone who was at the listed locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and a loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.



Those who have been identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by the health ministry.

Singapore confirmed two locally transmitted cases on Tuesday - one in the community and another in a dormitory.

The community case is a 66-year-old woman who works as a cleaner at the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3. Her infection, which is currently unlinked, was detected through the authorities' bi-weekly routine testing of workers at the "frontline of COVID-19 operations".

"Her serological test result is negative, which indicates a likely current infection," said MOH.

There were eight imported cases, all of whom were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.



