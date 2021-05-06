Food centres in Chinatown, Clementi among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Chinatown Complex Food Centre and Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre were on Wednesday (May 5) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The POSB branch at Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre and the ST 11 Coffee House at 167 Woodlands Street 11 were also visited by COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The list of the new locations is as follows:

Public places marked with an asterisk were visited by Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cases, MOH said. The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore on Wednesday reported one community case among 16 new COVID-19 infections.

The community case is linked to three previous infections, forming a new cluster.

