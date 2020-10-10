Far East Plaza, Ngee Ann City among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Far East Plaza and Ngee Ann City were among the new locations added on Saturday (Oct 10) to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced.



A hair salon at Far East Plaza and Takashimaya Department Store at Ngee Ann City were visited on Oct 4 and Sep 29 respectively.

Also added to the list: the Don Don Donki outlet at Square 2 @ Novena and the Kushikatsu Tanaka restaurant at Clarke Quay.



The new locations are as follows:



Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile or at the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Singapore reported 7 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including one in the community and five imported cases.



