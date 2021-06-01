Seletar Mall, Plaza Singapura among public places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Seletar Mall and Plaza Singapura were on Tuesday (Jun 1) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The Cold Storage supermarket at Plaza Singapura was also on the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Marina Bay Sands Casino, a Decathlon outlet at ESR BizPark@Chai Chee, a barber shop Atatzcutz Singapore and Pizza Hut at Hougang Green were also added to the list.

A 26-year-old Malaysian who works as a delivery rider for Pizza Hut at Hougang Green was among the seven unlinked COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore on Tuesday.

Other locations include motorcycle dealership GP Motoring and Sheng Siong Supermarket at 455 Sengkang West Avenue.

The list of new locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore reported 15 new COVID-19 community infections on Tuesday, seven of which were not linked to previous cases. There were also three imported cases.

