Geylang Serai market, Jurong Point among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre was on Monday (May 10) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Also on the list were a COURTS store at Jurong Point, Joo Chiat Complex and Tanjong Katong Complex.

The list of the new locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the Health Ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including three in the community. The remaining 16 cases were imported.

Two of the three community cases work in Changi Airport Terminal 3 and are linked to Case 62873, an 88-year-old airport cleaner employed by Ramky Cleantech Services.

The Changi Airport cluster has now grown to 10 cases.

The remaining community case is a Singaporean woman who works as a chef who works at MOS Burger at Suntec City. Her case is currently unlinked.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,378 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities. Three are in critical condition.

