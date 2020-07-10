Marina Bay Sands, NEX among 12 locations added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Twelve more locations were added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on Friday (Jul 10).

The locations included malls, food and beverage outlets and a hair salon visited by the confirmed cases between Jun 27 and Jul 5.

The new locations and their respective addresses are as follows:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the health ministry added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been," MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 191 new COVID-19 infections on Friday (Jul 10), including 16 cases in the community.

Of the 16 new cases, seven were Singaporeans, five were work pass holders and four were work permit holders.

A total of 174 of Friday's infections are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There is also one imported case, a permanent resident who returned to Singapore from India on Jul 6. She was placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in the country and was tested while serving her notice.

