McDonald's outlet at The Woodgrove, other restaurants visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: The McDonald's outlet at The Woodgrove shopping centre in Woodlands was on Wednesday (May 26) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

A 24-year-old employee at that outlet was one of the new COVD-19 cases detected on Wednesday, as well as a 20-year-old National University of Singapore student who worked part-time at Poke Theory at the Velocity @ Novena Square mall.

Restaurants BBQ Box @ Bukit Timah along Cheong Chin Nam Road, the nearby G7 Sin Ma Live Bull Frog Claypot Porridge, Sushi Express at Hillion Mall and Tonkotsu Hototogisu at Causeway Point were also added to the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Other locations include the Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium Complex, Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect at Woodlands Civic Centre and the showroom of building materials supplier Hafary at Balestier Road.

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 23 in the community and one in a foreign workers’ dormitory.

