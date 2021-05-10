Plaza Singapura and Junction 9 among places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period

SINGAPORE: Plaza Singapura and Junction 9 shopping malls were on Sunday (May 9) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



Eateries at Changi Airport Terminal 3 were also on the list.

Two Sheng Siong supermarkets, one located in Junction 9 in Yishun and another at 506 Tampines Central 1, were on the list. Two Uniqlo outlets, one at Tampines Mall and another at Plaza Singapura were also on the list.

Snip Avenue, a hair salon at 419 Tampines Street 41, and Don Don Donki at JEM were also visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.



The list of the new locations is as follows:

(Image: Ministry of Health)

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the Health Ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 10 in the community.



Seven of the 10 new community cases are linked to previous cases and were already placed on quarantine or were detected from proactive testing, said MOH.

Three of these cases are linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster. A new cluster linked to a Changi Airport cleaner has been identified.

The remaining 18 cases were imported.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,359 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.



