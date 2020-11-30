Marina Bay Sands Casino, The Central among locations visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Marina Bay Sands Casino and several restaurants across Singapore, including in The Central and The Centrepoint, have been added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

Sixteen entries were added to the list on Monday, according to an update provided by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Nov 30).

Marina Bay Sands Casino was visited on two occasions and the SQUE Rotisserie & Alehouse at The Central @ Clarke Quay was frequented on four occasions.

Shopping centre Ion Orchard and Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre were also added to the list.

Several food establishments across Singapore, including d.o.c at Tanjong Pagar, 28Wilkie at Wilkie Road and Makansutra Gluttons Bay at Raffles Avenue, were also added to the list.

The full list of locations are as follows:

Singapore confirmed one new community case on Monday, a 35-year-old man from Nepal.

Known as Case 58425, the man is a short-term visit pass holder who was allowed entry into Singapore to visit his family members who are Singaporeans.

He arrived in Singapore from Nepal on Nov 1 and was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility upon arrival.

He had tested negative for COVID-19 infection on Nov 11 while serving his stay-home notice. He then stayed at a friend’s flat at Bishan Street 22 and visited his family staying at Yishun Avenue 6.

MOH said the man was detected as a confirmed case when he went for a COVID-19 pre-departure test on Nov 28 before a scheduled trip to the United States.

He was taken to hospital when his test came back positive for COVID-19 on Nov 29. His serological test result is also positive, which indicates likely past infection.

All of his identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period. MOH said serological tests for close contacts will also be conducted.

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, anyone who was at the listed locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and a loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile or the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

A total of five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed as of noon on Monday, taking Singapore's total number of infections to 58,218, with 29 fatalities.

