Junction 8 mall, 2 community clubs among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Junction 8 shopping mall, Cheng San Community Club and Teck Ghee Community Club were on Thursday (Mar 4) added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

The other places are an eatery at ITE College Central and 724 Ang Mo Kio Market.



The full list of locations is as follows:



Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by the Ministry of Health (MOH).



As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the ministry.

Singapore reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including one community case. The 81-year-old woman is the wife of an 82-year-old retiree whose COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Mar 2.



As of Thursday, Singapore reported a total of 59,998 COVID-19 cases.

