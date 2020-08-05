IMM and Popular bookstore at Jurong Point visited by COVID-19 community cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: IMM shopping mall and a Popular bookstore in Jurong Point were added on Wednesday (Aug 5) to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

People who visited IMM on Jul 22 between 8.15pm and 8.45pm, and the Popular bookstore at Jurong Point between 12.05pm and 2.30pm on Jul 26, should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

The two new places added to the list on Wednesday are as follows:

Those who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.



People who were at the locations during the specified timings should monitor their health.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places were COVID-19 cases have been, the ministry said, adding that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 908 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily figure recorded since May 1.

Of the new cases, 903 were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. MOH attributed the high number of cases to the ongoing clearance of dormitories.

"The vast majority are dormitory residents who were tested during their isolation/ quarantine period, even though they are asymptomatic," the health ministry said.

"They are among the final batch of workers being cleared and they come from dormitories with a relatively high prevalence of COVID-19.

"Hence we expect the daily case counts to be high for the coming days, before tapering down thereafter as the inter-agency task force completes the dormitory clearance."

