PURE Fitness at Ngee Ann City, Orchard Road restaurants visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: A gym at Ngee Ann City and several restaurants were on Thursday (Apr 1) added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

PURE Fitness at Ngee Ann City was listed on several occasions between Mar 18 and 29.

Two restaurants in the Orchard Road area were named - AKASHI at Paragon and PAUL at Ngee Ann City.

A restaurant at Tanglin Club and a Korean barbecue eatery in the Dempsey area are also on the list, along with Cherry Discotheque at Keck Seng Tower in Cecil Street.

The full list of locations is as follows:

Locations visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during infectious period. (Image: Ministry of Health)

This list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.



Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.



Singapore reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all imported infections.



