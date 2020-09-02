Skyline Luge Sentosa, Universal Studios and Orchard Road malls among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: The Skyline Luge at Sentosa and Universal Studios Singapore were among the locations added on Wednesday (Sep 2) to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, reported the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Several locations in the Orchard Road area - Apple Orchard Road, Cineleisure Orchard and Lucky Plaza - were also added, as were the Food Republic food court and FairPrice Xtra outlet at VivoCity.

Another FairPrice Xtra outlet at Jurong Point was also among the new locations added on Wednesday.



The new locations are as follows:

MOH said that people who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by the ministry.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the ministry added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

MOH said there is no need for people to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.



Singapore reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including three in the community and three imported infections.



The ministry also announced it removed 41 COVID-19 cases from the total count after further investigations showed they were negative.



