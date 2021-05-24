Sim Lim Square, IKEA Jurong among locations visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Sim Lim Square and IKEA Jurong at JEM were on Sunday (May 23) added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



The Woodlands Regional Library, located within the Woodlands Civic Centre, and the Jurong Regional Library were also on the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other locations include hair salons EC House All Range Cuts at West Mall and Snip Avenue at Bukit Batok Street 11.

The list of new locations is as follows:



The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

Advertisement

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported 21 new COVID-19 community cases on Sunday, including three unlinked infections.

Residents of two HDB blocks in Hougang and Pasir Ris underwent COVID-19 testing over the weekend after cases were discovered in several different households living in the blocks.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram