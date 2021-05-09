Japanese restaurants at Tampines Mall, Parkway Parade and Causeway Point KFC among places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Japanese restaurants in Tampines Mall and Parkway Parade as well as two dining outlets in Causeway Point were on Saturday (May 8) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

More than 15 new locations were added to the list, according to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) daily update on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Genki Sushi at Tampines Mall and Ramen Dining Keisuke Tokyo at Parkway Parade were on the list, as well Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen and KFC in Causeway Point.

Marsiling Market was visited multiple times by COVID-19 cases, according to the list.

Haidilao Hot Pot at 313 Somerset as well as Newton Food Centre and Albert Centre Market and Food Centre were also on the list.

Aside from dining outlets and markets, Cathay Cineplex at Jem was also on the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full list of new locations is as follows:

(Table: MOH)

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection,” the ministry added.

Singapore reported seven community cases among 20 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday. The remaining 13 cases were imported.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram