Several eateries across Singapore, luxury ship added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Several eateries across Singapore, seven malls and a luxury ship were among the locations added on Friday (May 14) to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The eateries include Sin Heng Kee Porridge in Hougang, Sampo Korean BBQ Restaurant at Telok Ayer Street, Rong Cheng (Sin Ming Road) Bak Kut Teh and Craftsmen Specialty Coffee at Holland Village.

The malls include PLQ Mall, Ngee Ann City, 18 Tai Seng, Aperia Mall, One@KentRidge, Rivervale Plaza and TripleOne Somerset.



The luxury ship added to the list, Royal Albatross, is an attraction at Sentosa that offers dinner cruises and sightseeing tours.

Other locations include Marina Bay Sands Casino, NTUC FairPrice supermarkets at Siglap New Market and White Sands, as well as Chong Pang City Wet Market & Food Centre, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Twenty-four community cases were among the 52 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore on Friday.

Twenty of the new community cases are linked to previous clusters, of which 13 have been linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

As part of renewed COVID-19 restrictions announced on Friday, group gatherings will be capped at two, down from the current five.

Other measures that were introduced included a suspension of dining-in at food outlets, while working from home will again be the default at workplaces.

The new restrictions take effect from Sunday until Jun 13.

