Food court at KKH, FairPrice at Bukit Panjang Plaza among places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Healthy Kopitiam at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, four malls and several eateries were on Saturday (May 15) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The restaurant Ichiban Boshi at Waterway Point was added to the list, as was the Kopitiam food court at Hillion Mall.

New additions to the list include FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Finest supermarkets at Hougang One and Bukit Panjang Plaza respectively.

O.Bba Jjajang at 77 Tanjong Pagar Road, Lotus Vegetarian Restaurant at Royal Square @ Novena, Food Paradise at 279 Sengkang East Avenue and Eunos Food Station were also added to the list, as was Pontian Wanton noodles at Compass One, said MOH.

The Prime Supermarket at 823 Tampines Street 81 is also on the list.

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.







"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported a total 31 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 19 were community infections.

