Takashimaya, Mustafa Centre visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Takashimaya and Mustafa Centre were on Wednesday (May 19) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The Rochor Beancurd House at Geylang Road, the IKEA outlet at Alexandra Road, Paragon and Great World City were also added to the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Other locations include Canberra Plaza, Tiong Bahru Plaza, The Star Vista, Peninsula Plaza, Funan and TripleOne Somerset.

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."



Singapore reported a total of 38 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 34 in the community. Of the 34 community cases, four are unlinked to previous infections.

