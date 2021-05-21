Far East Plaza, mosque at South Bridge Road visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Far East Plaza and a mosque at South Bridge Road were on Friday (May 21) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Two stores in Far East Plaza were on the list - Wok Wei Kitchen and One Care Reflexology and Wellness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Masjid Jamae (Chulia) at 218 South Bridge Road was also on the list.

Several fast food outlets were on the list as well.

McDonald’s locations at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Bedok Mall were added to the list, as was Burger King at Bedok North Street 1.

Other locations include Causeway Point as well as POPULAR Bookstore in Bukit Panjang Plaza, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported a total of 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 30 infections in the community. Of the 30 community cases, eight were unlinked to previous infections.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram