Eateries, supermarkets among locations visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Nearly 30 locations - most of them eateries and supermarkets - were on Saturday (May 22) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



The eateries include Foresta Restaurant at The Grandstand, S-11 Taman Jurong Food House, Saizeriya at Changi City Point and McDonald's at Sengkang Sports Complex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NTUC Fairprice at Tekka Place and JEM, and Giant outlets at 260 Kim Keat Avenue, Tampines Mart, 376 Bukit Batok Street 31 and IMM are also among the supermarkets.

Hijabville - a clothing store at Golden Landmark Shopping Centre and the workplace of a 20-year-old National University of Singapore student who is a part-time retail staff member there - was also on the list.



The student was reported by MOH as a COVID-19 case after she went for a swab for those who had visited Westgate.

Other locations on the list include Smash Arena, a badminton court at D’Arena Country Club, Decathlon Bedok, and Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The list of new locations is as follows:



Advertisement

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported 22 new COVID-19 community cases on Saturday, including eight unlinked infections.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram