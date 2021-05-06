Coffee shop in Woodlands visited eight times by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: A coffee shop in Woodlands was visited eight times over 12 days and added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period in the Ministry of Health's daily report on Thursday (May 6).

The coffee shop, Yummy Food Link in Woodlands Street 13, was visited eight times between Apr 22 and May 3, said MOH. Each visit lasted around 30 minutes.

Pasir Ris Market Produce Shop, an NTUC FairPrice outlet at White Sands mall in Pasir Ris, a kcuts hair salon at Marsiling Mall in Woodlands and a Kopitiam outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3 were also visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

The list of the new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore on Thursday reported two community cases among 18 new COVID-19 infections. The remaining 16 cases were imported.

