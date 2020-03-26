COVID-19: Messages online that Singapore will go into lockdown, DORSCON Red are untrue, says Government

SINGAPORE: Messages circulating online that Singapore will go into lockdown, that the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) alert level will be raised to red and transport systems will be halted are untrue, said the Singapore Government on Thursday (Mar 26).

According to a WhatsApp message by Gov.sg, there are rumours circulating online that Singapore will "go to DORSCON Red", "will go into a lockdown" and that "bus and MRT services will reduce or stop".

"These are all untrue. Please do not spread unverified information," the Government message read.

The WhatsApp message also reminded people to check official sources or sign up to the Gov.sg WhatsApp for updates on COVID-19.

