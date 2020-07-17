Lot One Shoppers' Mall, Westgate, Sim Lim Square among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Several new locations have been added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Jul 17).



The locations include Resorts World Sentosa Casino and Sim Lim Square.

Several shopping malls were also added to the list - Lot One Shoppers' Mall, Taman Jurong Shopping Centre, JEM and Westgate.



The new locations are as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.



It added that people who have been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 327 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 47,453.

Nine of the new cases are community infections, involving six Singaporeans, two work pass holders and one work permit holder.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The cases are a 52-year-old Singaporean man who returned from the Philippines as well as two one-year-old female infants who were in India.



The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

