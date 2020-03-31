COVID-19: LTA waives vehicle entry permit fee for Malaysian motorists in Singapore during movement control order period

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will provide a one-off Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fee waiver for all owners of Malaysia-registered cars and motorcycles who have had to stay on in Singapore due to Malaysia’s movement control order.



This decision was made in response to feedback from Malaysian workers in Singapore, their employers and unions, LTA said in a news release on Tuesday (Mar 31).



LTA said the waiver is applicable to those who remained in Singapore from Mar 18 to Apr 14, and will be automatically processed for motorists who leave Singapore from midnight on Apr 15 onwards.



“There is no need for Malaysian motorists to submit any application for the waiver. Together with the automatic extension of the VEP validity period until Jun 30, 2020, this will make it easier for Malaysians who have had to remain in Singapore for an extended period of time to continue working here,” LTA said.



Malaysian motorists were also reminded to ensure they have sufficient value in their Autopass cards for any remaining VEP fees payable, as well as for Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges, tolls and the Reciprocal Road Charge, which is only applicable for foreign cars.



Motorists may use LTA’s online calculator to calculate the total amount payable for their vehicles. Motorists should also ensure that they have valid vehicle insurance cover for their stay in Singapore, LTA added.

LTA on Thursday announced that the validity period for a VEP for Malaysia-registered vehicles will be extended until Jun 30 to help Malaysians who have opted to stay in Singapore during the period of Malaysia's movement control order.



The movement control order, initially set to finish at the end of the March, was extended by two weeks until Apr 14.



