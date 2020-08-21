COVID-19: Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza to implement odd and even date entry restrictions on weekends

SINGAPORE: Odd and even date entry restrictions will be implemented on weekends at Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza from Aug 29, to better manage crowds and ensure that safe distancing can be observed, announced Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Aug 21).

This means that those whose NRIC or FIN numbers end in even digits can only visit the two malls on even numbered days on weekends, while those with NRIC or FIN numbers that end in odd digits can only visit the malls on odd numbered weekend days.

Speaking at a COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce press conference, Mr Gan noted that where “persistent non-adherence” to COVID-19 measures is observed, the Government will continue to tighten requirements.



The two malls attract large crowds and long queues to enter on weekends, he added.

“We did something similar for our more popular markets recently, so it is a system that we are familiar with,” said Mr Gan, adding that the taskforce will continue to monitor the situation, and other premises that face similar crowd management issues may also be required to adopt this entry restriction if necessary.

In a separate press release, the Ministry of Health said some mall managers have been facing persistent challenges in managing crowds and ensuring safe distancing. It added that more details on the odd and even date entry restrictions at the two malls will be announced by the Singapore Tourism Board and Enterprise Singapore separately.

“These measures illustrate the approach we have adopted, which is to regularly calibrate our measures to balance the risk of transmission and facilitating a new COVID normal situation,” said Mr Gan.

“Where we need to, we will put in additional measures to enhance compliance and close gaps. Similarly, we may adjust existing measures as the situation evolves.”

Urging the public to stay vigilant and “not let up on the discipline” developed over these few months, he added: “This way, we can keep our case numbers down and keep our families, our friends and fellow Singaporeans safe.”



