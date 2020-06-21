Made for Families brand mark launched to show support for families amid COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: Businesses, organisations and community groups can now adopt the "Made for Families" brand mark to promote the value of family in Singapore.

The initiative by the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) in the Strategy Group, Prime Minister's Office was launched on Saturday (Jun 20) and will be progressively rolled out across Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Made for Families aims to assure families of the support from the Government and the community as Singapore emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, NPTD said.

"Government programmes that help couples marry, start and bring up their families will also be identified as reasons why Singapore is Made for Families," it added.



Businesses, organisations, and community groups can take part in the #WeAreMadeForFamilies challenge to show their efforts in supporting parents and families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who visit the Made For Families website to register and share how they support families will subsequently receive the brand mark.

NPTD said that entities can share how their organisation is Made For Families on their social media channels by highlighting family-friendly programmes, policies, products or services.

Organisations are also encouraged to show their support by adopting and displaying the Made For Families brand mark on their website, collaterals and family-friendly initiatives.

Those interested in placing the Made For Families wobbler and decal at their family-friendly amenities and premises may request for the items.



"Many companies have stepped up during this challenging period to provide extra support to their employees, especially for employees with young children.

"These companies have contributed in their own ways to foster a society that is Made For Families," NPTD said.

NPTD will also be working closely with Families For Life (FFL) to reach out to more organisations to adopt the Made For Families brand mark.

FFL Council Chairman, Mr Ishak Ismail said his organisation is happy to collaborate with NPTD.



"In trying times like this, we would like parents to know that they are not alone in the parenting journey.

"As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. I encourage the rest of the community to take part in the challenge to show how they are Made For Families," he added.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram