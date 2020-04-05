COVID-19: New website provides updates on crowd levels in Singapore malls

SINGAPORE: A website has been launched to provide the public with regular updates on crowd levels in malls across Singapore amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The website, Space Out, indicates the crowd levels at the malls at different times of the day, serving as a guide for people heading out to buy essential goods and services, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Sunday (Apr 5).



Advertisement

Advertisement

"This helps the public make informed choices on where and when to make their essential purchases and maintain safe distancing," said URA in the statement.



People are less likely to visit malls that are very crowded or those that have reached maximum operating capacity, it added.

With a more even spread of shoppers across different malls, the website aims to make it easy for safe distancing to be practiced, as well as to ease pressure on retail mall operators in terms of crowd management.



Advertisement

Advertisement

On the website, each mall is represented on a map with a coloured circle.

Green would mean the mall is not crowded, orange means crowded, while red means the mall is at maximum capacity.

The crowd levels are derived based on the data from retail malls on shopper traffic and the safe distancing guidelines for retail malls by Enterprise Singapore (ESG).



URA said it will continue to invite more mall operators to join this initiative and progressively provide information on crowd levels for more malls on the website.



Table: URA)

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram