COVID-19: Man, 71, arrested after he insisted on eating at void deck, refused to leave

SINGAPORE: The police arrested a 71-year-old man on Tuesday (Apr 7) for disorderly behaviour after he tried to eat at a void deck and refused to leave despite being told to do so.

Police officers were on foot patrol at Block 28, Bendemeer Road at about 11.40am when they came across a group of elderly people gathering around two tables at the void deck.

"The police officers advised them to go home and not remain at the location. The group complied and left," the police said, in response to CNA queries.

A 71-year-old man with a packed lunch arrived shortly after and wanted to eat at one of the tables. The officers advised him to eat at home and not loiter in public unnecessarily.

"The man refused to heed the police officers’ advice, and shouted at them," the police said.

"He remained uncooperative despite officers’ repeated advice for him to calm down and leave the place. The man was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour. Investigations are ongoing."



A video circulating a social media shows two police officers wearing masks speaking to an elderly man carrying a red plastic bag. The man could be seen shouting at the officers and was subsequently handcuffed.

The arrest comes on the first day of Singapore's "circuit breaker" measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore. Under the measures, eateries can only offer takeaways and deliveries, and people are advised to stay at home as much as possible.



Parliament passed a law on Tuesday that bans social gatherings of any size in public and private spaces.

"Members of the public are advised to take the circuit breaker measures seriously," the police said. "Everyone should stay home and only go out for essential activities. Everyone must play their part for the circuit breaker to be effective."



