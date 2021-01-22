Man arrested for punching COVID-19 enforcement officer who advised him to wear a mask

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant after he was advised to wear a mask, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Jan 22).

The police received a call for assistance on Thursday at about 4pm from an auxiliary police officer from Certis.

He had been carrying out COVID-19 safe distancing compliance checks as an enforcement officer along Teban Gardens Road, when he spotted the man who was allegedly not wearing a mask.

The officer then advised him to put on his mask and to give his particulars.

However, the man purportedly did not cooperate and attempted to run away.

When the officer caught up with him, the man allegedly punched the officer’s head.

The enforcement officer and his colleagues eventually managed to detain the man and handed him over to the police.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of the above.

The man will also be investigated for breaching COVID-19 measures.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the SPF.

