Police investigate man who reportedly slapped petrol station employee for asking him to wear a face mask

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating a man who reportedly slapped a service attendant at a petrol station located along Jervois Road after she advised him to wear a face mask.

Police were alerted to the incident on Sunday at about 5.50pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The 55-year-old man is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt, police said in a news release on Monday (Apr 13).



Investigations showed the woman had advised the man to wear a face mask before entering the store at the station, but he refused to oblige, police said.

"The man then became agitated and allegedly slapped the woman's face," the release added.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, the man faces a jail term of up to three years, or a fine up to S$5,000, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In light of the current COVID-19 climate in Singapore, authorities have advised people to wear masks when they go to a "crowded environment". It is now also compulsory to don a face mask when taking the public transport and in places like supermarkets and malls.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram