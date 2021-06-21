Residents of 7 HDB blocks in Redhill to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing

SINGAPORE: Residents of seven Housing Board (HDB) blocks in Redhill must undergo COVID-19 testing amid likely virus transmission in the area and viral fragments detected in wastewater samples at some blocks.



Residents of 81, 82 and 83 Redhill Lane, as well as 87, 88, 89 and 90 Redhill Close, will be tested between Monday (Jun 21) and Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for COVID-19 from Jun 18 onwards.



Voluntary testing will also be conducted for visitors to the blocks and those who have interacted with residents between Jun 6 and Jun 20.



“We encourage these individuals to come forward for testing,” said MOH.

The health ministry said it is investigating “likely COVID-19 transmission” in the Redhill area and that epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine the source of transmission.



The mandatory testing will help disrupt any wider, undetected community transmission, it added.

If a positive COVID-19 case is detected, MOH said it will isolate the person, identify all close contacts, and test and place them in quarantine.



“Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell. Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible,” said MOH.

