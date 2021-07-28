Mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents of 3 HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio, Clementi after cases detected

SINGAPORE: Residents of three Housing Board (HDB) blocks at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and Clementi Avenue 3 will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after cases were detected among households there.



These cases were detected as part of investigations into likely COVID-19 transmission in both areas, Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Jul 28).



Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, 10 cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in six households at 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.



Another 10 cases were also detected in seven households at 430 Clementi Avenue 3, and three cases in three households at 445A Clementi Avenue 3, said MOH.



MOH added that most of these cases are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and that epidemiological investigations are ongoing.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The mandatory COVID-19 testing for all residents of 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 will be held at the void deck of the block on Jul 29 between 9am and 4pm.



Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for COVID-19 infection from Jul 24 onwards.



To detect possible asymptomatic cases in the community, MOH will also conduct voluntary COVID-19 testing for visitors and those who have interacted with residents of the block between Jul 13 and Jul 27.



“We encourage these individuals to come forward for testing,” said the Health Ministry.



Advertisement

Testing will be conducted by appointment only at designated regional screening centres from Jul 29 to Jul 30 between 9am and 4pm.

Appointment booking and information on alternate test locations can be found online.



The mandatory COVID-19 testing for all residents of 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3 will take place at the void deck of 430 Clementi Avenue 3 from Jul 29 to Jul 30 between 9am and 4pm.



Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for COVID-19 infection from Jul 24 onwards.



Voluntary testing is available for visitors and those who have interacted with residents of 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3 between Jul 13 and Jul 27.



Testing will be conducted by appointment only at designated regional screening centres, and at the void deck of 321 Clementi Avenue 5 from Jul 29 to Jul 31, between 9am and 4pm.



Further information on appointments and alternate test locations can be found online. Members of the public may also call 1800 333 9999 should they have any queries.

MOH reminded all residents to bring along their NRIC for identification purposes.



Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information, said MOH.



“Residents are reminded to keep to their appointment time. Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell. Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible,” it added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram