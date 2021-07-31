Mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents of 2 HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio, West Coast after cases detected

SINGAPORE: Residents of two Housing Board (HDB) blocks at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and West Coast Drive will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after cases were detected among households there.

These cases were detected as part of investigations into likely COVID-19 transmission in both areas, Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Jul 31).

So far, seven cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in five households at 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Another 10 cases were also detected in five households at 510 West Coast Drive, said MOH.

MOH added that epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.

The mandatory COVID-19 testing for all residents of 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 will be held on Sunday at the regional screening centre at 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54 (former Da Qiao Primary School) between 9am and 4pm.

For residents of 510 West Coast Drive, mandatory testing will be conducted on Sunday at the pavilion beside 510 West Coast Drive

Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for COVID-19 infection from Jul 27 onwards.

MOH reminded all residents to bring along their NRIC for identification purposes.

Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information, said MOH.

“Residents are reminded to keep to their appointment time. Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell,” it added.

"Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible. They should continue to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell."