Mandatory tests for residents at Yishun HDB block completed; 3 COVID-19 cases found

SINGAPORE: Three COVID-19 cases have been detected at Block 745 Yishun Street 72 after the conclusion of mandatory testing of residents at the block.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Jun 2) it had concluded mandatory polymerase chain reaction tests for 509 residents and visitors of the block.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As of 2 June 2021, 10pm, 506 individuals were found negative and three have tested positive,” it said in an update on testing operations.

Mandatory testing began on Tuesday after six COVID-19 cases were detected among two different households while subsequent wastewater testing detected viral fragment in the block.

MOH's daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday included one unlinked case who was detected from the testing operation at Yishun.

Details on the positive cases will be reported in upcoming press releases, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

POSITIVE CASE FOUND AT HOUGANG BLOCKS

One COVID-19 case was also found among the residents of Blocks 501 and 507 at Hougang Avenue 8, as mandatory testing continues for the residents of those blocks after traces of the virus were found in wastewater samples.

“As of 2 June 2021, 10pm, 681 individuals have been tested, with 665 individuals found negative and 15 more test results pending,” said MOH. “So far, one has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Advertisement

MOH's daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday also included one unlinked case who was detected from the testing operation at Hougang. It did not say which block the resident lived in.

Details will be provided in upcoming press releases by MOH, the ministry added.

MOH said that epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.

As of Wednesday, a total of five public housing blocks had been put through or were undergoing mandatory tests.

Residents of another block in Hougang Avenue 8, Block 506, underwent testing on May 21 and May 22 after MOH said COVID-19 cases were detected there.

Residents of Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 were also tested for COVID-19 on May 23 and May 24 after cases were detected in households living in the block.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram