13 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Mar 8), all imported infections.

The 13 cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new locally transmitted infections were reported in the community or in migrant worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said the ministry.







Singapore will bring forward the COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 60 to 69, with those in this age group to receive letters inviting them to register their appointments in the next few days, said MOH in a separate media release on Monday.

"As more vaccine supplies have arrived, we are able to bring forward the vaccination for seniors aged 60 to 69 years," said the ministry.

MOH announced last month that people in this age group would start their vaccinations from around the end of March.

The ministry also said it would continue to progressively extend the vaccination to higher risk groups and essential frontline workers of critical importance to Singapore, including those who could pose risks to the community at large if they are infected.

These include postmen and delivery staff, as well as news reporters, and bank operation staff engaged in critical banking and financial systems operations.

Vaccinations will also be progressively offered to those who work in hawker centres and markets, the food delivery industry, educators and staff members who come into prolonged contact with children and youth.

Singapore will also start vaccinating migrant workers, starting with 10,000 people living in the country's five largest dormitories.

Selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who enter Singapore from Malaysia on a regular basis will also be offered the jabs later this month, said MOH.

Singapore began its COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Dec 30, with healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the first to get the shots.

About 379,000 people have since received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, said MOH.

Of these, more than 217,000 have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regime.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,046 COVID-19 cases.

