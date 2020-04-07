Singapore central bank to adjust banks' capital requirements

SINGAPORE: Singapore's central bank will adjust selected regulatory requirements and supervisory programs to enable financial institutions to focus on tackling issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday (Apr 7).

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it would adjust banks' capital and liquidity requirements to help sustain lending activities and allow financial institutions to weigh banks' relief measures in setting more realistic accounting loan loss allowances, among other steps.

