19 community cases among 31 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Nineteen community cases were among 31 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (May 15), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This comes after two consecutive days of 24 new community cases each of Thursday and Friday.

Seventeen of Saturday's new community cases were linked to previous clusters, of which 11 had already been placed on quarantine earlier. Two cases are unlinked.

The remaining 12 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry in its preliminary daily update. Of these, seven are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, MOH said.







CHANGI AIRPORT SEGREGATES FLIGHT ARRIVALS

Changi Airport will segregate flights and passengers from high-risk countries and regions from those arriving from low-risk places, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Saturday.

Flights arriving from high-risk regions will be assigned different piers. Passengers on these flights will use different arrival immigration halls, baggage belts and toilets from those arriving on flights from low-risk countries or regions.

Passengers on flights from "very high-risk countries" will be escorted through the airport and have their on-arrival COVID-19 tests done at separate health screening stations.

The move comes after about 20 cases in the cluster of infections at the airport were found to have been "quite congregated" around an area that receives travellers from higher-risk regions.

About 5,000 inmates, staff and partners at Changi Prison will be tested for COVID-19 over the next few days, after a cook working there was confirmed to have the infection.

Face-to-face visits and tele-visits for inmates of Changi Prison will also be replaced by phone calls with effect from Monday until further notice.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,536 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities from the disease.

