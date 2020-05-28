No Singaporeans or permanent residents among the 373 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 373 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (May 28), and none of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

This is the first time since Feb 23 that there were no new cases among Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Singapore's tally of infections now stands at 33,249.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update. More details and updates will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.











In an interview with CNA on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic meant Singapore's financial position would be "a lot weaker in the coming years".

"But for now, I think the most important thing is, first, keep our people safe and second, let's get the economy going again, as much as possible," Mr Heng said.



The Government on Tuesday unveiled its fourth Budget this year worth S$33 billion as Singapore gears up for the end of its "circuit breaker" period next week.



On Wednesday, MOH added FairPrice supermarkets at Bukit Panjang Plaza and Hillion Mall and the Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre to its list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

