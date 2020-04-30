COVID-19: McDonald’s Singapore extends closure of restaurants indefinitely

SINGAPORE: Fast food chain McDonald’s Singapore has extended its closure after it was initially set to reopen on May 5, the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Apr 30).

McDonald’s did not specify when its stores would reopen, but said they would be closed for “just a little longer” in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

It explained that under the essential services framework, it would be allowed to restart operations from May 4, but decided not to. It first suspended restaurant operations on Apr 19.

“We’ve decided to extend our closure for just a little longer for the safety and well-being of our employees and customers.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the community before determining an appropriate time for us to reopen.”

The fast food chain also reassured its frontline employees their jobs were secure, and that they will be paid their salaries during the temporary closure.

"Our frontline employees are important to us and we wish for all of them to stay home a little longer."

It added there were no new COVID-19 cases among McDonald’s employees either.



Earlier in April, it was announced that several McDonald’s employees had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. In the restaurant’s update on Thursday, it said all seven employees who were affected “are on the road to recovery”.

It added: “Many of you have sent your well-wishes – on behalf of our employees, we thank you so much.



“From our McDonald’s family to yours, we’re truly grateful for your patience and understanding.”





