COVID-19: McDonald’s Singapore to reopen most restaurants on May 11

SINGAPORE: McDonald’s Singapore will reopen most of its restaurants for deliveries, drive-through services and takeaways on Monday (May 11), after having suspended all operations for three weeks.

Making the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday, the fast food chain wrote: “We’re happy to announce that we’ll be back to take your order tomorrow, May 11, via contactless McDelivery, Drive-Thru and takeaway.”

It said most of its restaurants will be open from 7am to 9pm, although some will have different opening hours.

Those located in parks, tourist attractions and some institutions will also remain closed, McDonald's added.



Given the “circuit breaker” rules in place, it will not be offering 24-hour service, and its dessert kiosks and McCafe counters will remain closed.



“We hope you’ll understand as this allows us to reduce the number of crew members in our restaurants and lets our more senior staff stay safely at home,” said the fast food chain, as it called for customers to be patient if food preparation “takes longer than usual”.



“If you visit us for a takeaway, let’s work together to observe all safety measures such as temperature-taking, safe distancing guides, as well as SafeEntry registration,” it added.





The fast-food chain employs more than 10,000 employees in Singapore and operates more than 135 restaurants across the country.

It also operates 17 drive-throughs, 42 dessert kiosks and 48 McCafé outlets.

McDonald’s Singapore first suspended restaurant operations on Apr 19 and at the end of last month, it said it would be closed for “just a little longer” in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.



In April, McDonald’s announced that five of its employees were diagnosed with COVID-19. They worked at outlets in Lido, Forum Galleria, Parklane and Geylang East Central.



The full list of restaurants and their opening hours are available on McDonald's website.

