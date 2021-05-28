COVID-19 measures 'are working', no further tightening expected: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: There is no need for a "further tightening of posture" on top of the current COVID-19 safe management measures, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (May 28).

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, said this as he announced more support measures for businesses affected by current restrictions during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), which are to last through Jun 13.

"It's been nearly two weeks since we last announced the current round of measures to deal with the outbreak of cases in Singapore.

"Our assessment is that the measures are working, and they are having an effect in controlling the spread of the virus," he said. "We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely."

He added that the Government will give a detailed update on Monday at the next multi-ministry task force press conference.

"For now, we believe that the measures are working, they are having an effect in helping us curb the spread of the virus; and therefore, we do not think there is a need for further tightening in our overall posture," he said later in response to a reporter's question.

He said that without the restrictions, the number of COVID-19 cases could have increased "exponentially", but that has not happened so far.

He also thanked Singapore residents for cooperating with the restrictions, but warned against complacency.

"COVID-19 is likely to be around for some time and we will all have a role to play to develop more resilient strategies to adapt to this new environment," said Mr Wong.

"So working together, I'm confident that we can overcome this current setback and emerge stronger, more resilient and more united than before."



