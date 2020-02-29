COVID-19: Mediacorp to deliver 5,000 care packages to healthcare workers

SINGAPORE: Five thousand care packages containing items such as health supplements and masks will be delivered to 12 hospitals and polyclinics over the next two weeks, in an initiative by Singapore companies to show support for frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 60 companies collaborated to assemble the care packages, Mediacorp said in a news release, adding that the items were contributed by participating partners.

The participating companies include Mediacorp, BMW, Giant, Hush Puppies Footwear, Lazada Singapore, KFC, MSIG Insurance and Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Each package contains 15 items, including essentials such as anti-bacterial hand washes, face masks, vitamins, health supplements, beverages, snacks, food staples, water bottles and vouchers.

They will given out over two weeks, starting Saturday (Feb 29).

“This initiative is a wonderful opportunity for organisations to collaborate and give meaningful appreciation to our healthcare frontliners, who are the true heroes in this fight,” said a spokesman for Giant Singapore.

“We’d like to offer our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to this special group who are going above and beyond in keeping us safe. It is an honour to be able to participate in this initiative and look forward to seeing how we can continue to come together as a nation to better support them,” Giant added.

“Our healthcare workers are fighting night and day to contain COVID-19, and their efforts shouldn’t go unnoticed. During such difficult times, Singaporeans should support each other even more,” said Ms Michelle Yip, chief marketing officer at Lazada Singapore.

Similarly, Ms Ho Lee Yen, chief customer and marketing officer of AIA Singapore said: "Heroes don’t always wear capes. As Singapore navigates this difficult time, our frontline healthcare workers have been ou r silent heroes. It is heartening to see various industry stakeholders and community members coming together to put the needs of the community first, so we can do more to protect the wellbeing of our community and overcome this challenge together.”

The packages will be delivered to the following hospitals and polytechnics over two weeks:

1. Bukit Batok Polyclinic

2. Changi General Hospital

3. Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic

4. Clementi Polyclinic

5. Jurong Polyclinic

6. Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

7. KK Women's and Children's Hospital

8. Pioneer Polyclinic

9. Queenstown Polyclinic

10. Raffles Hospital

11. Singapore General Hospital

12. Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Tan Tock Seng Hospital, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Changi General Hospital were the first to receive the care packages on Saturday.

Singapore General Hospital, Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital and Raffles Hospital will receive theirs on Sunday.

Mediacorp artistes Zoe Tay, Xiang Yun, Desmond Tan, Elvin Ng, Paige Chua, Priscelia Chan, Jernelle Oh, Zhang Ze Tong and Gini Chang will be supporting the initiative.

“I volunteered for this mission because it's the least I can do for the heroes of our nation,” said Ms Chua.

Mr Ng said he wanted to become involved to show healthcare workers that they are not alone.

“Other than wishing to do my part in showing our appreciation and gratitude to our healthcare workers for their time, effort, and dedication to the cause, it’s also about taking a step forward to show them they’re not alone in fighting this virus and that they have us fully behind them, especially at a time when they might even be shunned by some,” said Mr Ng.

