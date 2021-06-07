Message claiming autopsy performed on COVID-19 patient and alleged changes in treatment protocols untrue: MOH

SINGAPORE: A message being circulated claiming that Singapore has performed an autopsy on a COVID-19 patient, as well as alleged changes in treatment protocols, is untrue, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Jun 7).

"The content was attributed to the Ministry of Health, Singapore. This is not true," said MOH in a Facebook post.

"Singapore has not performed such an autopsy. The message states false information concerning the pathophysiology of COVID-19 infection, which is not borne out by current evidence," it said.

It added that an earlier version of the message, which mentioned Russia instead of Singapore, has also been exposed as untrue.

The ministry urged the public not to spread unsubstantiated information that may cause public alarm.

A version of the message seen by CNA alleges that Singapore "has become the first country in the world to perform an autopsy for a COVID-19 corpse".

The message claims that COVID-19 "does not exist as a virus, but rather a bacterium that has been exposed to radiation and causes human death by coagulation in the blood".

It also claims that the ministry "immediately changed the treatment protocol for COVID-19 and gave aspirin to its positive patients", and that "according to other Singapore scientists, ventilators and an intensive care unit (ICU) were never needed," and that "protocols for this effect have already been published in Singapore".

The message cited the "Singapore Ministry of Health" as the source of the information.



OTHER COVID-19 FALSEHOODS

The MOH has a dedicated page on its website clarifying misinformation regarding COVID-19.

Falsehoods that have previously been circulated include COVID-19 vaccinations having clear and causal links with strokes and heart attacks, Singaporeans not being allowed to travel outside of the region they live in, as well as allegations that the police were proactively conducting checks at residential units to enforce elevated safe distancing measures.

The website also listed instances on scammers using automated voice calls or impersonating MOH staff members or contact tracing teams to ask people to provide personal information.

